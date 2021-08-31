Energy Alert
One hundred jobs coming to community

By Hannah Campbell
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - One hundred jobs are coming to Piggott. Duke Energy and Arvest Bank are trying to recruit people in rural areas and have committed remote consumer service jobs just for people in Piggott.

Chamber of Commerce Office Manager Debbie Mills said this is great for the community because sometimes people have to drive an hour or longer for a job.

“We have so many people that have to drive out of town or that have children, and daycare is sometimes a problem, and this way they can work from home and just have more income coming into our city,” Mills said.

On Sept. 7 and 8, a job symposium will be held at the Piggott Community Center.

Representatives will be there, conducting interviews on the spot.

For more on the event, call 870-598-3167

