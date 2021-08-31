Over 20 Arkansas Air National Guardsmen to help with Afghan refugees

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas National Guard deployed over 20 Arkansas Air National Guardsmen from the 188th Wing at Ebbing Air National Guard Bass to help with refuge Afghans.

It’s part of Operation Allies Refuge, intending to provide temporary housing, sustainment, and support inside the U.S. for vulnerable Afghans at several locations.

Those locations are at:

Fort McCoy, Wisconsin

Fort Bliss, Texas

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey

Fort Lee, Virginia

One group of guardsmen will be stationed at Volf Field, Wisconsin. The other group will head to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.

“We are proud to join Task Force JBMDL, Task Force Fort McCoy, U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command, and the Department of Defense team, in supporting the State Department with this mission,” said Maj. Gen. Kendall Penn, Arkansas’ adjutant general.

