Pocahontas/Nettleton game rescheduled due to COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nettleton’s home game against Pocahontas, originally scheduled for Friday, September 3 has been rescheduled to Friday, September 17 due to COVID-19, according to Pocahontas Head Coach Charles Baty.

Baty tells Region 8 News several athletes have been quarantined. He did not reveal if anybody on the team has tested positive for the virus.

BREAKING: The Nettleton/Pocahontas game, scheduled for this Friday, has been rescheduled to Friday, September 17 due to COVID-19.



Pocahontas has nearly 20 athletes in quarantine.

The Pocahontas School District implemented a mask mandate the weekend before the announcement.

Nettleton Head Coach Steven Hampton said he will treat this week as a bye week. The Raiders will now have their home opener Friday, September 10 against Mountain Home.

No other changes have been announced to Pocahontas’ schedule. The Redskins will travel to face Paragould Friday, September 10.

As more information becomes available, we will update this post.

