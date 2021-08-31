Energy Alert
Rescuers locate hiker missing for 2 days near Hawksbill Crag in Newton County, Ark.

Theresa Beshara-Cox disappeared Monday morning while hiking Hawksbill Crag around 5:30 a.m.
Theresa Beshara-Cox disappeared Monday morning while hiking Hawksbill Crag around 5:30 a.m.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - Rescue teams have located a woman who disappeared while hiking near Hawksbill Crag along the Buffalo National River in Newton County.

Theresa Beshara-Cox disappeared Monday morning while hiking Hawksbill Crag around 5:30 a.m. Sheriff Glenn Wheeler says Beshara-Cox is okay. She asked the sheriff for a cheeseburger after the rescue. She was then reunited with family.

Sheriff Wheeler says she flagged a maintenance worker down Wednesday morning about a quarter-mile from the trail. She spent the past two days underneath a ledge after she mistakenly wandered off the trail.

Search efforts began Monday evening in the area where the terrain is steep and rugged.

