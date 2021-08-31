Rural hospital sees record number of COVID patients

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - The Piggott Community Hospital is overwhelmed. They’re unable to send patients in critical condition to other hospitals because they’re full too.

They say they’re understaffed, and this weekend they reached an all-time high of patients.

“Over the past four to six weeks, we’ve steadily seen an increase in the number of E.R. visits and the number of hospitalizations, and I would say this weekend probably when we saw the big surge,” said Dr. J.T. Dewitt, chief medical officer.

Dewitt works in the emergency room and explains the hospital has 25 total beds. They typically have 18 to 22 patients, but this weekend, they hit a record with 28 patients, with around 17 being from COVID-19.

“What we’ve been doing has been adding beds to rooms, so two beds like in the olden days with the semi-private rooms,” said Dewitt.

There’s not an intensive care unit. They have what’s called a direct observation unit where they have four additional beds so they can keep sicker patients.

“It’s become very difficult to transfer patients to the larger hospitals. This last week I think we called 15 different hospitals to try to transfer one patient and wound up having to keep them here,” said Dewitt.

He says they’re keeping patients in more critical condition than what they’re used to, so they’re making adjustments.

“Today, we’ve had a purchase of a ventilator to try to get ready. We have what we call travel vents. If someone is taken that has to be put on a ventilator, then we can send them by ambulance with that,” said Dewitt.

Like many hospitals, they’re facing staffing challenges.

“It’s very concerning for your staff,” said James Magee, executive director.

“It’s really been difficult. This weekend we had issues where we had to make adjustments and move people around to get enough staff members here,” said Dewitt.

Dewitt says all of the patients aren’t vaccinated, and he thinks that should speak volumes on how important it is to get the shot.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.