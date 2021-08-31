Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Service member killed in Afghanistan has West Memphis ties

USMC SSGT Taylor Hoover
USMC SSGT Taylor Hoover(Roller-Citizens Funeral Home)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the 13 American service members killed in Afghanistan held ties to Eastern Arkansas.

According to a news release, USMC SSGT Taylor Hoover, 31, was the nephew of West Memphis Pastor Jeremey and his wife Heather Soto, who both served with Victory Church of the Mid-South in Marion.

For those who wish to convey sympathies to the family, register books are available for the public to sign at Roller-Citizens Funeral Home, 201 Pine Street, starting Monday.

Condolence correspondences will also be accepted and forwarded to the immediate family.

The books are available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. until Friday, Sept. 3.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ida continued to strengthen on its approach toward the Louisiana coast.
Watch live hurricane coverage from affiliate WVUE in New Orleans
A Clay County man was killed and a Texas man was injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on...
One dead, one injured in Highway 67 crash
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Sheriff: Man found dead in burning mobile home
Marielle Brownlee, 24, no address was arrested Aug. 26 on suspicion of rape after an...
Police: Man accused of raping child

Latest News

Flags at Batesville High School
Batesville School District prepare for millage election
Jonathan Clark, 29, of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of battery-1st degree by US Marshals...
Two arrested in Greensboro Road shooting case, police say
Jason Wolfenbarger, 40, of Paragould was arrested in May by federal authorities after an...
Wolfenbarger federal trial scheduled for June 2022
Over 20 Arkansas Air National Guardsmen to help with Afghan refugees