Silver Alert issued for Batesville man

Authorities are looking for Jerry Dwayne Overland, 52; he was last seen on Aug. 28 at 2:30 p.m.
Authorities are looking for Jerry Dwayne Overland, 52; he was last seen on Aug. 28 at 2:30 p.m. at his home on Neely Street in Batesville.(Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Batesville man.

Authorities are looking for Jerry Dwayne Overland, 52; he was last seen on Aug. 28 at 2:30 p.m. at his home on Neely Street in Batesville.

Police say he is diabetic and possibly disoriented due to not having his medications.

Overland was last seen wearing a red shirt and denim shorts.

He may be driving a black 2012 Chevy Captiva with license plate number 356197.

If you know the whereabouts of Jerry Dwayne Overland, call the Batesville Police Department at 870-698-2450.

