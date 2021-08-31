Energy Alert
What you need to know: Aug. 31

Some areas of Louisiana, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon, suffered major flooding and structure damage as Ida pushed through on Sunday with winds that reached 150 mph.(Source: Rep. Garret Graves via CNN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The remnants of Hurricane Ida will continue to move east of Region 8, but will be close enough to give us clouds, breezy conditions, and a few showers.

Winds today will be out of the NNE at around 10 to 15 mph, gusting upwards of 25 mph. The winds should die down by this evening.

We will have to watch a disturbance moving out of Missouri Wednesday morning that could bring a couple of showers.

In addition, Ida will help bring a cold front through Region 8 late on Wednesday.

This cold front will drop the dewpoints considerably and the mugginess will go away for a few days. Dry weather is expected later this week into the weekend, with highs slowly warming back to near 90 by Sunday and Monday.

While the dewpoints will rise a little, it will not be that muggy across Region 8 for Labor Day Weekend.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry will have what you need to know before you head out the door this morning.

News Headlines

Louisiana communities battered by Hurricane Ida faced a new danger as they began the massive task of clearing debris and repairing damage from the storm: the possibility of weeks without power in the stifling, late-summer heat.

As Hurricane Ida ripped through Louisiana, two Jonesboro women stayed up Sunday night worrying about their loved ones who live in the state.

Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after a roadway collapsed in Mississippi on Monday night.

The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war.

A student’s arrested after police say they posted violent threats against a Fayetteville school.

Adam Jones and Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

