What you need to know: Aug. 31

The remnants of Hurricane Ida will continue to move east of Region 8, but will be close enough to give us clouds, breezy conditions, and a few showers.

Winds today will be out of the NNE at around 10 to 15 mph, gusting upwards of 25 mph. The winds should die down by this evening.

We will have to watch a disturbance moving out of Missouri Wednesday morning that could bring a couple of showers.

In addition, Ida will help bring a cold front through Region 8 late on Wednesday.

This cold front will drop the dewpoints considerably and the mugginess will go away for a few days. Dry weather is expected later this week into the weekend, with highs slowly warming back to near 90 by Sunday and Monday.

While the dewpoints will rise a little, it will not be that muggy across Region 8 for Labor Day Weekend.

Louisiana communities battered by Hurricane Ida faced a new danger as they began the massive task of clearing debris and repairing damage from the storm: the possibility of weeks without power in the stifling, late-summer heat.

As Hurricane Ida ripped through Louisiana, two Jonesboro women stayed up Sunday night worrying about their loved ones who live in the state.

Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after a roadway collapsed in Mississippi on Monday night.

The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war.

A student’s arrested after police say they posted violent threats against a Fayetteville school.

