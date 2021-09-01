Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

AG Rutledge sets aside $500,000 for law enforcement safety, training

A new program that will provide cities and counties with body cameras, bulletproof vests and...
A new program that will provide cities and counties with body cameras, bulletproof vests and training for potentially dangerous situations received a boost Wednesday with a major donation.(Storyblocks)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new program that will provide cities and counties with body cameras, bulletproof vests and training for potentially dangerous situations received a boost Wednesday with a major donation.

According to a tweet from Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, she said her office is donating $500,000 to the Law Enforcement Public Safety Equipment Grant program.

Rutledge said the grant will help law enforcement agencies, detention centers and other groups around the state with getting the equipment.

Content partner Talk Business & Politics said the funding - through lawsuit settlements - for the program came from Act 786, which was approved in the last legislative session.

Rutledge said in a statement late Wednesday that the opportunity to provide the funding is key.

“As Arkansas’s Chief Law Enforcement Officer, my administration has provided more than $17 million to support our men and women in blue who hold the line to protect all Arkansans from harm,” Rutledge said. “Defunding the police has never been the answer; defending and investing in our dedicated law enforcement is how we make Arkansas stronger. This is the State doubling down on our law enforcement and it is imperative that agencies immediately apply for these funding opportunities.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new law in Arkansas sets requirements for rental properties; will go into effect November 1.
New Arkansas law sets rental property requirements
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
COVID-19 impacts slate of NEA high school football games on Sept. 3
One dead after motorcycle hits curb, goes airborne multiple times
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, 2 missing Texas children found

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
New system sends caller to a translator in seconds
Jonesboro E911 working on system to eliminate language barrier between dispatchers, public
Adante Brown, 20, of Jonesboro was arrested Aug. 30 on suspicion of possession of firearms by...
Shots heard leads to man’s arrest; $150,000 bond set in case
An Arkansas coroner’s report says a teenager shot by a deputy in June died of gunshot wounds to...
Coroner: Arkansas deputy shot teen fatally in neck, arm