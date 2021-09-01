AG Rutledge sets aside $500,000 for law enforcement safety, training

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new program that will provide cities and counties with body cameras, bulletproof vests and training for potentially dangerous situations received a boost Wednesday with a major donation.

According to a tweet from Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, she said her office is donating $500,000 to the Law Enforcement Public Safety Equipment Grant program.

BREAKING | As Chief Law Enforcement Officer, I know firsthand the important work our State’s law enforcement officers do on a daily basis to keep our communities safe. That is why I am announcing a $500,000 donation to the new Law Enforcement Public Safety Equipment Grant Program — Leslie Rutledge (@AGRutledge) September 1, 2021

Rutledge said the grant will help law enforcement agencies, detention centers and other groups around the state with getting the equipment.

Content partner Talk Business & Politics said the funding - through lawsuit settlements - for the program came from Act 786, which was approved in the last legislative session.

Rutledge said in a statement late Wednesday that the opportunity to provide the funding is key.

“As Arkansas’s Chief Law Enforcement Officer, my administration has provided more than $17 million to support our men and women in blue who hold the line to protect all Arkansans from harm,” Rutledge said. “Defunding the police has never been the answer; defending and investing in our dedicated law enforcement is how we make Arkansas stronger. This is the State doubling down on our law enforcement and it is imperative that agencies immediately apply for these funding opportunities.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.