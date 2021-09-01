Arkansas electric crews dispatched to help restore Louisiana power

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - To help restore power in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas dispatched 188 line crews.

According to a news release, the crews will assist South Louisiana Electric Cooperative of Houma, La., to restore power to 94 percent of its 19,000 members without electrical service.

The crew members dispatched came from the following cooperatives:

Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative

Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (AECI)

C&L Electric Cooperative

Carroll Electric Cooperative

Clay County Electric Cooperative

Craighead Electric Cooperative

North Arkansas Electric Cooperative

Ozarks Electric Cooperative

Petit Jean Electric Cooperative

South Central Arkansas Electric

Southwest Arkansas Electric Cooperative

Woodruff Electric Cooperative.

Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. will also ship “power line infrasturcture materials to cooperatives and municipal electric systems” devastated by Hurricane Ida.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.