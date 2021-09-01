Energy Alert
Arkansas electric crews dispatched to help restore Louisiana power

To help restore power in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida, the Electric Cooperatives of...
To help restore power in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas dispatched 188 line crews.(Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - To help restore power in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas dispatched 188 line crews.

According to a news release, the crews will assist South Louisiana Electric Cooperative of Houma, La., to restore power to 94 percent of its 19,000 members without electrical service.

The crew members dispatched came from the following cooperatives:

  • Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative
  • Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (AECI)
  • C&L Electric Cooperative
  • Carroll Electric Cooperative
  • Clay County Electric Cooperative
  • Craighead Electric Cooperative
  • North Arkansas Electric Cooperative
  • Ozarks Electric Cooperative
  • Petit Jean Electric Cooperative
  • South Central Arkansas Electric
  • Southwest Arkansas Electric Cooperative
  • Woodruff Electric Cooperative.

Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. will also ship “power line infrasturcture materials to cooperatives and municipal electric systems” devastated by Hurricane Ida.

