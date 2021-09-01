Arkansas National Guard, State Police to assist Louisiana with Hurricane Ida relief

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas National Guard and Arkansas State Troopers will assist in Louisiana’s rescue and security operations following Hurricane Ida.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday that 500 members of the Arkansas National Guard from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade at Fort Chaffee and members of the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team would deploy to Louisiana.

Awaiting federal approval, 33 Arkansas State Troopers will assist Louisiana State Police in a 2-week deployment.

“This Category 4 hurricane has dealt a significant physical and emotional blow to the state. Our soldiers and troopers will be on the front lines to deliver hope as well as physical assistance as Louisianans face the challenges and uncertainties of the coming days,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

