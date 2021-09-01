Energy Alert
Arkansas State athletics announces near 90% COVID-19 vaccination rate for student-athletes & coaches

By Jerry Scott - Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Arkansas State Athletics Department announced Wednesday that nearly 90% of its student-athletes, and an even higher percentage of Athletics staff, have received a COVID vaccination.  These figures reflect a resounding answer to the call issued by Vice Chancellor Tom Bowen and Chancellor Kelly Damphousse emphasizing the importance of vaccinations for the Red Wolves entering the 2021 fall semester.

“I am extremely proud of the way our entire athletics department, including our student-athletes, coaches and administration, has had an overwhelmingly positive response to our ongoing educational process about the pandemic and COVID vaccinations,” said Bowen.  “I’m proud of the way they have stepped up as leaders for not only our university and community, but also set a strong national example in intercollegiate athletics that hopefully others will follow.”

Facing no guarantees of athletics competition around the nation this year due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, 92% of the department’s coaches and administration and 88% of the Red Wolves student-athletes have received a vaccination.

“These accomplishments reinforce the Athletics Department’s mission to protect the health and welfare of its student-athletes, provides each team more stability and helps safeguard fellow teammates and colleagues from potential contraction,” said A-State Assistant Athletics Director for Sports Medicine Ron Carroll.

Six different A-State programs are currently 100% vaccinated, including men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf, women’s tennis and volleyball.  Also above 90%, the football team has 125 student-athletes vaccinated and the women’s soccer team 28.

“Our athletics department is a leader on our campus in so many areas, and we are proud of the statement that their high vaccination rates make to not only our student body, but also for young people across our city and state,” said Damphousse.

“With almost 90 percent of our student-athletes vaccinated, our athletics department has set a great example for the students and employees on our campus as well.  We know two very important facts; vaccination rates are lagging for younger ages across our state, and as Governor Hutchinson said yesterday, almost a third of all active COVID cases in our state are children under 18 years old.  I’m proud that our Red Wolves are providing role models for our state’s youth and our student body.”

The Arkansas State football and women’s golf teams begin their 2021-22 seasons this weekend, and the women’s soccer and volleyball squads already began competition last month.  With A-State’s remaining NCAA intercollegiate sports yet to start their seasons, vaccinations continue to rise for the Red Wolves.

