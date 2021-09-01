Black River Technical College to require masks on campus

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - One Region 8 college will now require students to mask up to stop the spread of COVID-19 cases.

According to a news release, Black River Technical College will require masks on both campuses.

“In response to the increasing number of COVID cases in NEA, and in order to help protect employees, students, their children, and local communities, Black River Technical College will require masks whenever social distancing cannot be observed on its campuses,” according to a statement from the school.

The announcement comes as the number of cases climbs in Randolph County and the surrounding area.

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, the Arkansas Department of Health reports that Randolph County has 161 active COVID-19 cases.

