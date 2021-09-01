Less Humid to End the Week

A cold front has brought lower humidity to end the week. It’ll still be warm with highs in the 80s, just not as hot and humid. Rain chances take a break until Saturday and Sunday. Heat and humidity increase on Saturday helping fuel an isolated shower or two. Chances for staying dry at Arkansas State’s first game look pretty good. Better chances of scattered showers and storms move in Saturday night into Sunday as another cold front arrives. Not everyone may see rain and rainfall amounts look mostly unimpressive. We stay warm next week with highs near 90.

