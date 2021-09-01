Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Coroner: Arkansas deputy shot teen fatally in neck, arm

An Arkansas coroner’s report says a teenager shot by a deputy in June died of gunshot wounds to...
An Arkansas coroner’s report says a teenager shot by a deputy in June died of gunshot wounds to his neck and arm.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas coroner’s report says a teenager shot by a deputy in June died of gunshot wounds to his neck and arm.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Pulaski County coroner’s report released Wednesday said 17-year-old Hunter Brittain was killed during a predawn June 23 traffic stop when he stepped from his car and approached the deputy with something in his hand.

Brittain’s family has said the object was a jug of antifreeze used to chock a rear-wheel because the car wouldn’t shift to park.

The Lonoke County sheriff fired Sgt. Michael Davis for not activating his body camera.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new law in Arkansas sets requirements for rental properties; will go into effect November 1.
New Arkansas law sets rental property requirements
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
COVID-19 impacts slate of NEA high school football games on Sept. 3
One dead after motorcycle hits curb, goes airborne multiple times
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, 2 missing Texas children found

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
New system sends caller to a translator in seconds
Jonesboro E911 working on system to eliminate language barrier between dispatchers, public
Adante Brown, 20, of Jonesboro was arrested Aug. 30 on suspicion of possession of firearms by...
Shots heard leads to man’s arrest; $150,000 bond set in case
A new program that will provide cities and counties with body cameras, bulletproof vests and...
AG Rutledge sets aside $500,000 for law enforcement safety, training