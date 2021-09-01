Advertisement

COVID-19 impacts slate of NEA high school football games on Sept. 3

Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
By Logan Whaley and Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - COVID-19 continues to impact the high school football schedule for September 3rd. We’ll update this post as we get closer to Football Friday Night.

Gosnell at Valley View (Canceled); Harding Academy at Valley View (On)

Friday’s scheduled game between Gosnell and Valley View is off. The Blazers replaced the Pirates with reigning 3A state champion Harding Academy.

Paragould at Rivercrest (Canceled)

Paragould announced Wednesday that their matchup at Rivercrest has been canceled because of COVID-19. The Rams have 15 players in quarantine. Paragould’s next scheduled game is September 10th at home vs. Pocahontas.

Heber Springs at Newport (Canceled)

Newport announced Wednesday that their matchup with Heber Springs has been cancelled because of COVID-19. Friday was slated to be the Greyhounds home opener. NHS also canceled Thursday’s junior high game at West Memphis-Wonder.

Pocahontas at Nettleton (Rescheduled)

Earlier, Nettleton’s home game against Pocahontas, originally scheduled for this Friday was rescheduled to Friday, September 17 due to COVID-19, according to Redskin Head Coach Charles Baty.

Baty tells Region 8 News several athletes have been quarantined. He did not reveal if anybody on the team has tested positive for the virus.

The Pocahontas School District implemented a mask mandate the weekend before the announcement.

Nettleton Head Coach Steven Hampton said he will treat this week as a bye week. The Raiders will now have their home opener Friday, September 10 against Mountain Home.

No other changes have been announced to Pocahontas’ schedule. The Redskins will travel to face Paragould Friday, September 10.

Pocahontas is coming off of a 20-14 victory against Southside. Southerner Head Coach Brian Reardon confirmed their game against Mayflower Friday is still on as of Tuesday.

The Pocahontas School District released the following statement.

