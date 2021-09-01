COVID-19 impacts slate of NEA high school football games on Sept. 3

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - COVID-19 continues to impact the high school football schedule for September 3rd. We’ll update this post as we get closer to Football Friday Night.

Gosnell at Valley View (Canceled); Harding Academy at Valley View (On)

Friday’s scheduled game between Gosnell and Valley View is off. The Blazers replaced the Pirates with reigning 3A state champion Harding Academy.

Paragould at Rivercrest (Canceled)

Paragould announced Wednesday that their matchup at Rivercrest has been canceled because of COVID-19. The Rams have 15 players in quarantine. Paragould’s next scheduled game is September 10th at home vs. Pocahontas.

Heber Springs at Newport (Canceled)

Newport announced Wednesday that their matchup with Heber Springs has been cancelled because of COVID-19. Friday was slated to be the Greyhounds home opener. NHS also canceled Thursday’s junior high game at West Memphis-Wonder.

Pocahontas at Nettleton (Rescheduled)

Earlier, Nettleton’s home game against Pocahontas, originally scheduled for this Friday was rescheduled to Friday, September 17 due to COVID-19, according to Redskin Head Coach Charles Baty.

Baty tells Region 8 News several athletes have been quarantined. He did not reveal if anybody on the team has tested positive for the virus.

Pocahontas has nearly 20 athletes in quarantine. — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) August 31, 2021

The Pocahontas School District implemented a mask mandate the weekend before the announcement.

Nettleton Head Coach Steven Hampton said he will treat this week as a bye week. The Raiders will now have their home opener Friday, September 10 against Mountain Home.

No other changes have been announced to Pocahontas’ schedule. The Redskins will travel to face Paragould Friday, September 10.

Pocahontas is coming off of a 20-14 victory against Southside. Southerner Head Coach Brian Reardon confirmed their game against Mayflower Friday is still on as of Tuesday.

The Pocahontas School District released the following statement.

As of last Friday, August 27, 2021, the Pocahontas School District had 37 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff and an additional 470 quarantined as close-contacts. The Pocahontas School Board held a special meeting the following day to review the numbers and consult with local health care professionals. Based on the number of students and staff quarantined, the Board voted to implement a mask mandate for all individuals in the District. The Board made its decision in the interest of the health and safety of our students and believes a mask mandate is the only way to keep students and staff on-campus for face-to-face learning. The mandate will be reviewed every 30 days or at each regular school board meeting, whichever comes first. The next school board meeting is scheduled for Monday, September 20, 2021, at 7:00 pm in the Pocahontas Junior High library. We have such supportive staff, students and parents. They have been so wonderful during this difficult time. I am so thankful for them all. We are all working together for our kids, The High School Friday night Football game between Pocahontas and Nettleton has been postponed. Our District has 17 players currently quarantined. We have rescheduled the game for our previous bye week as both teams had the same opening

