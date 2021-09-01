Football Friday Night (9/3/21)

Week 2 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a 6A East vs. 5A East matchup. West Memphis heads west on Highway 64 to face Wynne. Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Yellowjacket Stadium. Logan Whaley will cover the matchup.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD (9/3/21)

Football Friday Night - September 3rd, 2021

Game of the Week: West Memphis at Wynne

Jonesboro at Cabot

Brookland at Westside

Gosnell at Valley View

Vilonia at Greene County Tech

Paragould at Rivercrest

Blytheville at Osceola

Trumann at Harrisburg

Salem at Walnut Ridge

Manila at East Poinsett County

Corning at Cave City

Greenbrier at Batesville

Des Arc at McCrory

FFN Overtime: Heber Springs at Newport

Postponed: Nettleton at Pocahontas (Rescheduled to Sept. 17th)

