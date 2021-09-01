Energy Alert
Football Friday Night (9/3/21)

Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Week 2 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a 6A East vs. 5A East matchup. West Memphis heads west on Highway 64 to face Wynne. Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Yellowjacket Stadium. Logan Whaley will cover the matchup.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD (9/3/21)

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Friday Night - September 3rd, 2021

Game of the Week: West Memphis at Wynne

Jonesboro at Cabot

Brookland at Westside

Gosnell at Valley View

Vilonia at Greene County Tech

Paragould at Rivercrest

Blytheville at Osceola

Trumann at Harrisburg

Salem at Walnut Ridge

Manila at East Poinsett County

Corning at Cave City

Greenbrier at Batesville

Des Arc at McCrory

FFN Overtime: Heber Springs at Newport

Postponed: Nettleton at Pocahontas (Rescheduled to Sept. 17th)

