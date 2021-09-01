Football Friday Night (9/3/21)
Week 2 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a 6A East vs. 5A East matchup. West Memphis heads west on Highway 64 to face Wynne. Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Yellowjacket Stadium. Logan Whaley will cover the matchup.
FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864
You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.
Football Friday Night - September 3rd, 2021
Game of the Week: West Memphis at Wynne
Jonesboro at Cabot
Brookland at Westside
Gosnell at Valley View
Vilonia at Greene County Tech
Paragould at Rivercrest
Blytheville at Osceola
Trumann at Harrisburg
Salem at Walnut Ridge
Manila at East Poinsett County
Corning at Cave City
Greenbrier at Batesville
Des Arc at McCrory
FFN Overtime: Heber Springs at Newport
Postponed: Nettleton at Pocahontas (Rescheduled to Sept. 17th)
