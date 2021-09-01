Energy Alert
Hospital says not to fear funding cuts, partners with Regional Crisis Stabilization Unit

By Hannah Campbell
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Bernards is partnering with Craighead County to operate the Regional Crisis Stabilization Unit. This comes after the state announced funding cuts that would affect the unit in October.

Kevin Bryon, the assistant vice president of psychiatry, says this will improve mental health access in the community.

“If you go to a clinic and you schedule an appointment, it may take a week or two weeks to be able to see a provider, so what we can do is if someone needs services immediately, they can go to the crisis stabilization unit, they can go ahead and see a nurse practitioner or physician,” said Bryon.

The unit was expected to lose $50,000 a year, something that Sheriff Marty Boyd says could dramatically affect operations.

St. Bernards says not to fear funding cuts. They have the infrastructure in place and resources to continue to provide care, including an inpatient hospital and several clinics.

