Jonesboro E911 working on system to eliminate language barrier between dispatchers, public

By Imani Williams
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - City leaders are working to make every 911 call just a little more efficient.

Thousands of calls come into the dispatch center every day.

But what happens when there is a language barrier during that emergency call?

“Sometimes, we have trouble communicating and finding out you know the information we need,” said Ronnie Sturch, Jonesboro E911 Director.

He said bringing in a system that provides translators would make the process easier in an emergency.

Sturch spoke with some of the dispatchers, they said they usually have on average 10 calls a month where there is some type of language barrier.

Right now, they are doing what they can to make sure the caller receives the help they need.

“There, we have some sheets that will guide them through the proper questioning what type of questions to ask,” said Sturch. “The problem is we, sometimes, don’t know what the answer is going to be so we don’t have all the answers to the questions there.”

Sturch is in the process of working with Voiance, a company that provides translators for 911 and non-emergency calls.

The company has the ability to translate in over 200 languages in a matter of seconds.

“So, to assist us in being able to provide the level of service we need to for those that we do have a language barrier with,” Sturch added.

Sturch presented the plan to the finance committee and now, it will go before the city council.

Depending on approval from the city council, Sturch says it could be up and running by the end of September.

