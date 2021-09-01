Match time adjusted for Arkansas State women’s soccer match vs. Kansas

Due to travel arrangements, Sunday’s Arkansas State women’s soccer match against Kansas will begin at noon instead of the previously scheduled 1:00 p.m. start time.

A-State travels to Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday for a 3:30 p.m. match before hosting the Jayhawks on Sunday at noon. It will mark the first time A-State has hosted a Big 12 foe.

Admission to Sunday’s match is FREE with the fixture airing on ESPN+. For the latest on A-State women’s soccer, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateSoccer), Facebook (/AStateSoccer) and Instagram (@astatesoccer).

