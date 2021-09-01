Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Match time adjusted for Arkansas State women’s soccer match vs. Kansas

By Mark Taylor - Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Due to travel arrangements, Sunday’s Arkansas State women’s soccer match against Kansas will begin at noon instead of the previously scheduled 1:00 p.m. start time. 

A-State travels to Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday for a 3:30 p.m. match before hosting the Jayhawks on Sunday at noon. It will mark the first time A-State has hosted a Big 12 foe.

Admission to Sunday’s match is FREE with the fixture airing on ESPN+. For the latest on A-State women’s soccer, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateSoccer), Facebook (/AStateSoccer) and Instagram (@astatesoccer).

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Man found dead in burning mobile home
A Clay County man was killed and a Texas man was injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on...
One dead, one injured in Highway 67 crash
Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
Pocahontas/Nettleton game rescheduled due to COVID-19
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, 2 missing Texas children found

Latest News

4 days away from season opener
Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, 4 days away from UCA matchup
Arkansas State head football coach
Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, 4 days away from UCA matchup
Arkansas State DL
Red Wolves Raw: Kivon Bennett 8/31/21 press conference (UCA game week)
Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas women’s basketball reveals 2021 non-conference schedule, will face A-State on Nov. 19th