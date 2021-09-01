Memphis police searching for man suspected in 2 armed carjackings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a man they say committed two armed carjackings in August.

According to the Memphis Police Department, 18-year-old Kaylon Osborne allegedly demanded two people’s vehicles while holding them at gunpoint. One incident happened on August 16, the other on August 22.

Police say both vehicles are recovered.

Arrest warrants for Osborne include two counts of carjacking, aggravated robbery and two counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

MPD Violent Crimes Unit says Osborne is known to frequent Frayser and has ties to Marshfield, Missouri.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or a law enforcement agency.

He is to be considered armed and dangerous.

