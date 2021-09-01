Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Moderna seeks FDA approval for COVID vaccine booster shot

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Moderna has submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration for a COVID-19 vaccine booster, according to a statement from the company.

“We are pleased to initiate the submission process for our booster candidate ... with the FDA,” said CEO Stéphane Bancel. “We remain committed to staying ahead of the virus and following the evolving epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2,”

In mid-August, U.S. health officials announced plans to give COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid a surge in the highly contagious delta variant.

The booster plan calls for an extra dose eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Pfizer is also seeking U.S. approval of a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

The drugmaker said last week it has started the application process for a third dose of its vaccine for everyone ages 16 and older.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Most Read

A new law in Arkansas sets requirements for rental properties; will go into effect November 1.
New Arkansas law sets rental property requirements
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
COVID-19 impacts slate of NEA high school football games on Sept. 3
One dead after motorcycle hits curb, goes airborne multiple times
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, 2 missing Texas children found

Latest News

Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Weather slows California wildfire, but flames keep moving
This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Judge conditionally approves Purdue Pharma opioid settlement
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Louisiana lawmakers discuss Ida recovery
Louisiana lawmakers discuss Ida recovery
New system sends caller to a translator in seconds
Jonesboro E911 working on system to eliminate language barrier between dispatchers, public