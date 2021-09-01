One dead after motorcycle hits curb, goes airborne multiple times

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person died after their vehicle struck a curb and went airborne multiple times.

According to a crash report from Arkansas State Police, the crash happened Tuesday just before 6 a.m. near State Highway 367 and Lakeshore Drive in Searcy.

The report states that James Roy Ballard, 51, of Judsonia, was driving south in a 2014 Harley-Davidson when it crossed the yellow line and hit a curb.

Weather conditions were clear, and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

