Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

One dead after motorcycle hits curb, goes airborne multiple times

(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person died after their vehicle struck a curb and went airborne multiple times.

According to a crash report from Arkansas State Police, the crash happened Tuesday just before 6 a.m. near State Highway 367 and Lakeshore Drive in Searcy.

The report states that James Roy Ballard, 51, of Judsonia, was driving south in a 2014 Harley-Davidson when it crossed the yellow line and hit a curb.

Weather conditions were clear, and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Man found dead in burning mobile home
A Clay County man was killed and a Texas man was injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on...
One dead, one injured in Highway 67 crash
Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
Pocahontas/Nettleton game rescheduled due to COVID-19
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, 2 missing Texas children found

Latest News

Arrested Monday, June 29, on suspicion of theft of property and abuse of office.
Holliday agrees to repay Craighead County $1.4 million
4 days away from season opener
Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, 4 days away from UCA matchup
Black River Technical College announced Tuesday that masks will be required for both campuses...
Black River Technical College to require masks on campus
Logan Heath Murray
Bond reduced, trial continued for fatal Jonesboro shooting