Shots heard leads to man’s arrest; $150,000 bond set in case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces a firearms charge after Jonesboro police responded to a shots heard call Monday.

Adante Brown, 20, of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms by certain persons after an investigation by Jonesboro police.

Officers went to the 3500 block of Race Street Aug. 30 after getting a call about shots being heard in the area. Witnesses also gave a description of a possible suspect and where the suspect ran,

Police later found a man, believed to be Brown, inside a vehicle and officers went over to speak to him, police said.

“This subject was confrontational and would eventually exit the vehicle and run inside a nearby apartment,” Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit.

However, officers were able to detain Brown, who was on probation and questioned him.

Officers tried to search the vehicle Brown was in but it was locked. Police were able to search the vehicle and found a 9 mm handgun under the driver’s seat, where Brown had been sitting, police said.

A $150,000 bond was set Wednesday for Brown, who will be arraigned Sept. 30 in circuit court.

