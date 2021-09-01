Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Shots heard leads to man’s arrest; $150,000 bond set in case

Adante Brown, 20, of Jonesboro was arrested Aug. 30 on suspicion of possession of firearms by...
Adante Brown, 20, of Jonesboro was arrested Aug. 30 on suspicion of possession of firearms by certain persons after an investigation by Jonesboro police.(Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces a firearms charge after Jonesboro police responded to a shots heard call Monday.

Adante Brown, 20, of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms by certain persons after an investigation by Jonesboro police.

Officers went to the 3500 block of Race Street Aug. 30 after getting a call about shots being heard in the area. Witnesses also gave a description of a possible suspect and where the suspect ran,

Police later found a man, believed to be Brown, inside a vehicle and officers went over to speak to him, police said.

“This subject was confrontational and would eventually exit the vehicle and run inside a nearby apartment,” Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit.

However, officers were able to detain Brown, who was on probation and questioned him.

Officers tried to search the vehicle Brown was in but it was locked. Police were able to search the vehicle and found a 9 mm handgun under the driver’s seat, where Brown had been sitting, police said.

A $150,000 bond was set Wednesday for Brown, who will be arraigned Sept. 30 in circuit court.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new law in Arkansas sets requirements for rental properties; will go into effect November 1.
New Arkansas law sets rental property requirements
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
COVID-19 impacts slate of NEA high school football games on Sept. 3
One dead after motorcycle hits curb, goes airborne multiple times
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, 2 missing Texas children found

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
New system sends caller to a translator in seconds
Jonesboro E911 working on system to eliminate language barrier between dispatchers, public
A new program that will provide cities and counties with body cameras, bulletproof vests and...
AG Rutledge sets aside $500,000 for law enforcement safety, training
An Arkansas coroner’s report says a teenager shot by a deputy in June died of gunshot wounds to...
Coroner: Arkansas deputy shot teen fatally in neck, arm