Sports complex discussions moving closer to reality

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission recently met to decide on an idea discussed for years.

Residents have put their input into why a sports complex is needed; now, they are putting the ball in the A&P Commission’s court.

During the meeting, they went over the options on finding out what type of sports complex is needed for Jonesboro and how it can become a reality.

“I don’t even think that we know for sure what that sports complex will hold and provide to the community. It will all be determined when the feasibility study is complete,” said Renee Golas, sports and events manager for the commission.

Parents, residents, and business owners showed up to the meeting to voice their support for the complex.

“We have the great hotels, we have the great restaurants, we have the revitalized downtown, we have the activities for children during the weekend. So, now we need the sportsplex. Right, we need to bring that in,” said Katie Hill, owner of a competitive volleyball club and Jonesboro resident.

Hill’s club hosts and competes in tournaments at other sports complexes.

She said a lot of her players would sometimes like to be at home and not travel hours to play.

“For the players in Jonesboro to have their fan base here. It allows for grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins to come in and watch their players play,” said Hill.

The commission voted to request an ordinance from the city council for a 2 percent prepared food tax and add 1 percent to the hotel tax to help develop the sports complex.

The next step is taking the ordinances for the prepared food and hotel taxes to the finance committee.

The feasibility study could take anywhere from 8 to 12 weeks to complete.

That is where the commission will see more of how they should move forward in this process.

