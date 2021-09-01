Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

“There will never be anyone like him”: Ark. Family of fallen Marine mourns

By Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - It has been almost a week since USMC SSGT Taylor Hoover, along with 12 others were tragically killed in Afghanistan.

Jeremy Soto, Hoover’s uncle, says the family has been trying to process the shocking news.

“Little did we know that he ultimately would make that sacrifice,” Soto said.

Originally from West Memphis, Soto describes his nephew as a family guy.

“All of his cousins viewed him as a hero,” he said.

Soto mentioned he and his wife Heather received a phone call from Hoover’s parents late at night.

“I knew instantly when I heard her that the unthinkable had happened,” he said, “that’s when your heart sinks.”

Despite how hard it has been for Hoover’s family to process the loss, Soto says there has been an outpouring of love from the Marion-West Memphis community.

He adds the message on his nephew’s life should be deeper than politics, saying it should “unify people”, as “division is not going to do anything for us.”

Register books are on display at Roller-Citizens Funeral Home in West Memphis and Brent Taylor and Paul McCarver Funeral Directors in Memphis until Sept. 3 from 8 PM until 5 PM.

A vigil is planned to honor Hoover along with the other 12 service members killed in Kabul at the Marion Performing Arts Center on Sept. 3 at 7 PM.

Attendees are asked to bring battery-operated candles only.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Man found dead in burning mobile home
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
A Clay County man was killed and a Texas man was injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on...
One dead, one injured in Highway 67 crash
Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
Pocahontas/Nettleton game rescheduled due to COVID-19
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, 2 missing Texas children found

Latest News

A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 29, with the trial set to begin on Nov. 9.
Holliday agrees to repay Craighead County $1.4 million
St. Bernards is partnering with Craighead County to operate the Regional Crisis Stabilization...
Hospital says not to fear funding cuts, partners with Regional Crisis Stabilization Unit
St. Bernards received ten more intensive care unit (ICU) beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients....
State pays $3M for 10 intensive care unit beds at local hospital
The next step is taking the ordinances for the prepared food and hotel taxes to the finance...
Sports complex discussions moving closer to reality