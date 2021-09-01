“There will never be anyone like him”: Ark. Family of fallen Marine mourns

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - It has been almost a week since USMC SSGT Taylor Hoover, along with 12 others were tragically killed in Afghanistan.

Jeremy Soto, Hoover’s uncle, says the family has been trying to process the shocking news.

“Little did we know that he ultimately would make that sacrifice,” Soto said.

Originally from West Memphis, Soto describes his nephew as a family guy.

“All of his cousins viewed him as a hero,” he said.

Soto mentioned he and his wife Heather received a phone call from Hoover’s parents late at night.

“I knew instantly when I heard her that the unthinkable had happened,” he said, “that’s when your heart sinks.”

Despite how hard it has been for Hoover’s family to process the loss, Soto says there has been an outpouring of love from the Marion-West Memphis community.

He adds the message on his nephew’s life should be deeper than politics, saying it should “unify people”, as “division is not going to do anything for us.”

Register books are on display at Roller-Citizens Funeral Home in West Memphis and Brent Taylor and Paul McCarver Funeral Directors in Memphis until Sept. 3 from 8 PM until 5 PM.

A vigil is planned to honor Hoover along with the other 12 service members killed in Kabul at the Marion Performing Arts Center on Sept. 3 at 7 PM.

Attendees are asked to bring battery-operated candles only.

