What you need to know: Sept. 1

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT)

Weather Headlines

Waking up this morning, things are not too bad. We could see few showers and storms ahead of a cold front that will move through today.

This front will drop the dewpoints and make it feel much more comfortable across Region 8. Rain chances are pretty low, with most places only see a 30% chance.

Nice weather will prevail for a few days before the dewpoints and temperatures rise again.

There is a small chance of rain returning Saturday night and into Sunday, but other than that, Labor Day weekend looks nice.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry will have your morning commute forecast

News Headlines

Arkansas State Police need your help finding a missing Batesville man.

Family and friends are remembering a Marine killed in Afghanistan.

The Arkansas National Guard and Arkansas State Troopers will assist in Louisiana’s rescue and security operations following Hurricane Ida.

The Arkansas legislature recently passed Act 1052, which affects rights and duties of landlords and tenants.

We’ll take a closer look at young people being addicted to on-line gaming and what parents need to know.

Adam Jones and Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more

