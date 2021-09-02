Energy Alert
Arkansas reaches 7,000 death toll due to COVID-19

Hospitalizations were also down 23 on Thursday to 1,290, while 355 people remain on ventilators.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - State health officials said Thursday that over 7,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Arkansas since the pandemic began.

The Arkansas Department of Health said 7,003 deaths were reported as of Thursday, up 34 from Wednesday.

Five deaths were reported in area counties - two deaths in White and one death each in Baxter, Crittenden and Woodruff counties.

The number of new cases was also up 2,453 to 458,234, while there are 263 additional active cases as of Thursday.

Most area counties saw a reduction in active cases while Mississippi County had 32 new active cases reported Thursday. Jackson County had 16 new active cases, while Randolph and Sharp counties had 15 each.

Hospitalizations were also down 23 on Thursday to 1,290, while 355 people remain on ventilators.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

