Arkansas reports spike in COVID hospitalizations, deaths

Arkansas has reported a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas has reported a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

The Department of Health on Wednesday said the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose by 101 to 1,313.

However, a department spokeswoman said part of the increase was due to some hospitalizations not included in Tuesday’s figures.

The state’s COVID-19 deaths rose by 35 to 6,969 since the pandemic began.

The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators dropped by 31 to 357, but 522 COVID-19 patients were under intensive care.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

