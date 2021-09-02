Arkansas State football hosts UCA Saturday in 2021 opener

Arkansas State is set to kickoff its 2021 season Saturday, Sept. 4, with a 6:00p.m. home game at Centennial Bank Stadium against FCS member Central Arkansas.

THE PRINCIPALS

Arkansas State is set to play its first season under new head coach Butch Jones, who was tabbed to lead the Red Wolves’ program this past December. A-State’s 31st all-time head coach takes over a program that posted a 4-7 record in 2020, but had previously posted nine consecutive bowl-game appearances and won five Sun Belt Conference championships between 2011-19.

HEAD COACH BUTCH JONES

Butch Jones was announced as the Red Wolves’ 31st all-time head football coach on December 12, 2020. Jones not only brings 11 years of head-coaching experience at the NCAA FBS level with him to Jonesboro after previous stops leading the football programs at Tennessee (2013-17), Cincinnati (2010-12) and Central Michigan (2007-09), but he also spent the last three seasons (2018-20) working as part of Nick Saban’s staff at national-power Alabama.

During Jones’ 11 seasons serving as a head coach, his teams combined to win four conference championships, played in eight bowl games and finished ranked in the

AP Top 25 five times. He has coached a combined 77 all-conference honorees and 27 NFL Draft picks.

DEBUT GAMES

Just 11 of Arkansas State’s first 30 all-time head coaches claimed a victory in their first ever game at the school. Each of the two head coaches (Blake Anderson and Bryan Harsin) immediately preceding Butch Jones won their initial games, but Harsin in 2013 was actually the first to do so since Larry Lacewell in 1979, snapping a streak of seven head coaches to drop their debuts.

A-State’s head coaches to win their first game at the school include Anderson (2014), Harsin, Lacewell, Bill Davidson (1971), Gene Harlow (1955), Glen Harmeson (1954), Bill Adams (1939), Jack Dale (1931), Bill Stanley (1924), Foy Hammons (1919) and Clint Young (1913).

THE ARKANSAS STATE - UCA SERIES

Saturday’s game will mark the second consecutive year A-State and UCA have played each other after the Red Wolves claimed a 50-27 victory at Centennial Bank Stadium last season. A-State and UCA have played 26 times since 1916, but will meet for just the sixth time since 1947. The Bears hold a 13-11-2 lead in the series, but have won just one of the last nine meetings. The Red Wolves stand 8-6 all-time versus UCA in games played in Jonesboro.

A-STATE vs FCS

Arkansas State is playing an FCS member for the 11th consecutive season and 13th time over the last 14 years. Dating back to the 2002 campaign, the Red Wolves have won 16 of their last 17 games against FCS foes. A-State has posted 861 points to its FCS opponents’ 202 during those 17 contests for an average margin of 38.7 points per game. The Red Wolves’ lone setback during that time came in 2016 when it dropped a 28-23 decision against Central Arkansas, which was then a member of the Southland Conference.

IN-STATE FOES

Arkansas State is set to face UCA for the second consecutive year and play its fourth game against an in-state foe over the last six seasons (vs UCA in 2016, 2020, 2021; vs UAPB in 2017). The Red Wolves have played 10 schools located in The Natural State, including Little Rock, Arkansas-Monticello, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Lyon College, Hendrix, Ouachita Baptist and Southern Arkansas. A-State’s 26 games against UCA are its most against an in-state opponent, followed closely by Lyon College with 22 meetings.

GAME NOTES

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.