Ask for COVID vaccine proof, face a $5,000 fine in Florida

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida will start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools and government agencies that require people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

The fines will start Sept. 16 if people are asked to show proof of a vaccine.

At least 18 states led by Republican governors or legislatures prohibit the creation of so-called vaccine passports or ban public entities from demanding proof of vaccination. Several of those also bar most businesses from denying service to those who aren’t vaccinated.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican signed a bill earlier this year that banned vaccine passports in the state and has had an ongoing legal battle with Norwegian Cruise Lines, which wants to require passengers to show proof of vaccination.

He is also opposed to mask mandates in public schools. Florida state education officials began Monday to make good on threats to withhold funding from local school districts that defied DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates, despite a circuit judge last week ruling the ban unconstitutional.

President Joe Biden has urged cities to adopt proof-of-vaccination requirements for restaurants and other businesses. New York City, New Orleans and San Francisco are among the cities that have adopted said requirements.

The new measures are an attempt to stem the rising tide of COVID-19 cases that has pushed hospitals to the breaking point.

Businesses requiring proof of vaccination say they are trying to make customers and employees feel safe. Critics say that requiring people to be vaccinated to enter a business violates their rights and their privacy.

COVID-19 infections in Florida have skyrocketed over the summer as the state has been one of the hardest hit areas of the U.S. from the delta variant. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has reported more than 15,000 patients are currently hospitalized in Florida, up from about 1,800 in June.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

