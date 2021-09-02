Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Benjamin Dagley, charged with assaulting MSNBC reporter, arrested by U.S. Marshals

Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio(Gulfport Police Department)
By Josh Carter and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A man who made national news after confronting an MSNBC reporter in Mississippi earlier this week has been arrested by U.S. Marshals.

WLBT reported Benjamin Dagley was a wanted fugitive after the incident and was charged with two counts of simple assault by the Gulfport Police Department.

He is also currently on probation for a previous charge in Ohio.

According to U.S. Marshals, Dagley was arrested Thursday by the violent fugitive task force at a shopping plaza in Dayton, Ohio.

Dagley was still driving the white Ford F150 he was seen leaving in before allegedly assaulting the MSNBC reporter on live television.

Task force members found the truck in the parking lot and arrested Dagley after seeing him leave a store at the plaza.

“This violent fugitive was attempting to flee from his charges in Gulfport but the swift work of our task force members resulted in a timely arrest,” read a press release by the U.S. Marshals Service.

It has also been revealed that in 2017, Dagley nearly caused an “environmental disaster” in Ohio after drilling holes into tanks of dangerous chemicals, including hydrochloric acid.

This resulted in one person, a security guard, being sent to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new law in Arkansas sets requirements for rental properties; will go into effect November 1.
New Arkansas law sets rental property requirements
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
One dead after motorcycle hits curb, goes airborne multiple times
St. Bernards received ten more intensive care unit (ICU) beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients....
State pays $3M for 10 intensive care unit beds at local hospital
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash

Latest News

A Jonesboro man recently received a life-changing gift, and now he’s hoping to help others...
Kidney transplant recipient hopes to donate unused dialysis supplies
Nauman Hussain, who is charged with 20 counts of second degree manslaughter and criminally...
Limo operator avoids prison time in crash that killed 20
Home damage from Hurricane Ida is seen in Kenner, La.
Flights resume and some power restored 4 days after Ida
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2021, file photo Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., prepares to chair a hearing...
Manchin seeks ‘strategic pause’ on Biden bill, opposes $3.5T
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19