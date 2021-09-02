Community works to revive Beebe schoolhouse

BEEBE, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - A vacant schoolhouse, built in the 1940s, is finally getting a renovation thanks to its community members after narrowly being lost forever.

After the city of Beebe voted to demolish the schoolhouse, the White County Historical Society intervened.

“This is the last black school left in White County still standing,” Will Walker, vice president of the historical society, told KARK. The White County Historical Society plans to transform the schoolhouse into a community center.

Philip Harris grew up nearby, having fond memories of the school.

“As little kids, we used to come up here and pick the walnuts up off the ground and eat walnut ice cream,” Harris said.

Harris feels that keeping the schoolhouse is symbolic, “This is the only thing we actually have. This is where we can fall back on and be like okay, we’ve come a long way,” Harris said.

To learn more about how you could help in the renovations, you can visit the White County Historical Society’s website.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.