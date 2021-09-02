Energy Alert
Davis pleads guilty to manslaughter in Nix murder, sentenced to prison

Benjamin Davis, 34, Jonesboro was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to...
Benjamin Davis, 34, Jonesboro was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in connection with a Jan. 2020 murder in Greene County.(Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man will spend nearly the next decade in prison after pleading Aug. 20 to manslaughter in the death of a man in early 2020.

Benjamin Kade Davis, 34, of Jonesboro, was sentenced to nine years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for his role in the death of Michael Dewayne Nix, 33, of Paragould.

Authorities said at the time that Nix’s body was found at a home on Greene 702.

Davis was originally arrested on suspicion of murder-1st degree in the case.

Davis is the third person to plead guilty so far in connection with the murder.

Ashley Hamilton, 30, of Jonesboro and Brittany Goodman, 36, of Paragould, pleaded guilty earlier this year to hindering apprehension and were sentenced to 36 months in the ADC, according to court records.

Goodman was also given an 84-month suspended sentence, while Hamilton was given a 36-month suspended sentence in the case.

Two other suspects in the murder, Daniel Mangrum, 42, and Kevin Dale Brady, 55, both of Jonesboro, are scheduled to go on trial Nov. 15 in circuit court in Paragould.

A Nov. 3 pre-trial court date has also been set for Mangrum and Brady.

