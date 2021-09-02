Weekend Cold Front

A cold front arrives this weekend to bring a chance for rain and another push of dry air behind the front. Clouds increase today at times even though we stay dry. Highs near 90 this afternoon with low humidity. Humidity climbs a little bit ahead of Saturday night’s front. More clouds on Saturday with rain chances starting to increase through the afternoon. Any rain should stay isolated during the day, becoming scattered in the evening through the overnight. Chances look good the Red Wolves game stays dry, but we’ll have to watch radar. Rainfall amounts look light for most, so don’t expect this front to break our dry stretch. Next week looks pretty dry with highs near 90 to start the week. There are signs of cooler weather by the end of the week.

