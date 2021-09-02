Federal authorities investigate sharing of child porn, bestiality images among children

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/KFSM) - Federal authorities are looking into a disturbing case where young children may be possessing and sharing child pornography and bestiality images in Northwest Arkansas.

According to content partner 5News, Connor Hagan with the Little Rock FBI office said children as young as middle school students are participating in the trend. Officials believe the incidents have happened in Benton, Madison and Washington counties, but no schools have been named.

A student can face up to 40 years in federal prison if they are caught sharing the images, officials said, noting more details on the case should be released soon.

