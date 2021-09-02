Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Federal authorities investigate sharing of child porn, bestiality images among children

Federal authorities are looking into a disturbing case where young children may be possessing...
Federal authorities are looking into a disturbing case where young children may be possessing and sharing child pornography and bestiality images in Northwest Arkansas.(WAVE 3 News)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/KFSM) - Federal authorities are looking into a disturbing case where young children may be possessing and sharing child pornography and bestiality images in Northwest Arkansas.

According to content partner 5News, Connor Hagan with the Little Rock FBI office said children as young as middle school students are participating in the trend. Officials believe the incidents have happened in Benton, Madison and Washington counties, but no schools have been named.

Connor Hagan with the FBI Little Rock office has confirmed with 5NEWS that federal agents are looking into a “trend” of students as young as middle schoolers possessing and sharing child porn or images and videos of bestiality in Northwest Arkansas.

A student can face up to 40 years in federal prison if they are caught sharing the images, officials said, noting more details on the case should be released soon.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new law in Arkansas sets requirements for rental properties; will go into effect November 1.
New Arkansas law sets rental property requirements
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
COVID-19 impacts slate of NEA high school football games on Sept. 3
One dead after motorcycle hits curb, goes airborne multiple times
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, 2 missing Texas children found

Latest News

In Marmaduke, the police department received a $50,000 grant to reduce drug abuse in the...
Police handing out pill pods to save kids lives
Dr. Valencia Andrews-Pirtle
Health official warns against Labor Day gatherings
Brown Chapel at Lyon College
MLK Jr. Commission helps Lyon College and Batesville move forward
A new program that will provide cities and counties with body cameras, bulletproof vests and...
AG Rutledge sets aside $500,000 for law enforcement safety, training