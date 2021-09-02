Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Health official warns against Labor Day gatherings

By Monae Stevens
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - As we approach another holiday weekend in the ongoing pandemic, Mississippi County Health Officer Dr. Valencia Andrews-Pirtle warns people to avoid large gatherings if possible.

“I think that’s a bad idea,” said Dr. Andrews-Pirtle, adding large gatherings could trigger spikes in COVID-19 cases.

State health officials shared the same concern in Governor Hutchinson’s weekly COVID-19 press briefing on Tuesday.

“Every holiday weekend we have seen since the beginning of the pandemic, we have seen a surge in the number of cases,” Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero said.

These concerns come as hospitals have full beds and not enough staff to take care of patients.

Dr. Andrews-Pirtle says gatherings with unvaccinated people are more dangerous, now that the state is seeing more pediatric COVID-19 cases.

“It’s heartbreaking seeing 2-year-olds with COVID,” she said.

Mississippi County had 320 active cases as of Sept. 1, which almost doubles their 167 active cases total from August.

“We’re causing our own demise.” Dr. Andrews-Pirtle said.

The county health officer advised gathering outdoors with household members or people you are constantly around, adding only vaccinated people would be safe to do so.

If you do plan to attend large events, Dr. Andrews-Pirtle says to do your best to keep your distance from others and wear a mask.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new law in Arkansas sets requirements for rental properties; will go into effect November 1.
New Arkansas law sets rental property requirements
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
COVID-19 impacts slate of NEA high school football games on Sept. 3
One dead after motorcycle hits curb, goes airborne multiple times
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, 2 missing Texas children found

Latest News

In Marmaduke, the police department received a $50,000 grant to reduce drug abuse in the...
Police handing out pill pods to save kids lives
Arkansas has reported a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.
Arkansas reports spike in COVID hospitalizations, deaths
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Ivermectin
Arkansas inmates not told they were given anti-parasite drug