Health official warns against Labor Day gatherings

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - As we approach another holiday weekend in the ongoing pandemic, Mississippi County Health Officer Dr. Valencia Andrews-Pirtle warns people to avoid large gatherings if possible.

“I think that’s a bad idea,” said Dr. Andrews-Pirtle, adding large gatherings could trigger spikes in COVID-19 cases.

State health officials shared the same concern in Governor Hutchinson’s weekly COVID-19 press briefing on Tuesday.

“Every holiday weekend we have seen since the beginning of the pandemic, we have seen a surge in the number of cases,” Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero said.

These concerns come as hospitals have full beds and not enough staff to take care of patients.

Dr. Andrews-Pirtle says gatherings with unvaccinated people are more dangerous, now that the state is seeing more pediatric COVID-19 cases.

“It’s heartbreaking seeing 2-year-olds with COVID,” she said.

Mississippi County had 320 active cases as of Sept. 1, which almost doubles their 167 active cases total from August.

“We’re causing our own demise.” Dr. Andrews-Pirtle said.

The county health officer advised gathering outdoors with household members or people you are constantly around, adding only vaccinated people would be safe to do so.

If you do plan to attend large events, Dr. Andrews-Pirtle says to do your best to keep your distance from others and wear a mask.

