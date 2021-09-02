Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Ida blamed for several nursing home resident deaths

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Four nursing home residents died after Hurricane Ida, but full details of their deaths are unknown because state health inspectors said Thursday that they were turned away from examining conditions at the facility to which they had been evacuated.

Three of the deaths are considered storm-related, the Louisiana Department of Health said in a news release.

The agency said its investigators were “expelled” from the private property on Tuesday, preventing them from fully investigating.

“We have significant concerns about conditions in this facility,” the department said, adding that it is working to find safe places for all 843 residents, beginning with the most vulnerable.

The nursing home residents were evacuated from seven facilities around Louisiana.

Few other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new law in Arkansas sets requirements for rental properties; will go into effect November 1.
New Arkansas law sets rental property requirements
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
One dead after motorcycle hits curb, goes airborne multiple times
St. Bernards received ten more intensive care unit (ICU) beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients....
State pays $3M for 10 intensive care unit beds at local hospital
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash

Latest News

FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows...
Ex-prosecutor indicted for misconduct in Ahmaud Arbery death
This was shot from the street it shows how close the fire came to this neighborhood. There are...
CALDOR FIRE: 210,000+ acres, 25 percent contained
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
3 ex-officers ask to block streaming of trial in Floyd death
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
EXPLAINER: How Ida can be so deadly 1000 miles from landfall