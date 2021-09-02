Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jonesboro man killed in motorcycle crash

According to Jonesboro police, the crash happened around 7:35 a.m. at the Parker Road and...
According to Jonesboro police, the crash happened around 7:35 a.m. at the Parker Road and Shelby Drive intersection.(Jonesboro Police Department)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man died after a morning crash involving his motorcycle.

According to Jonesboro police, the crash happened around 7:35 a.m. at the Parker Road and Shelby Drive intersection.

Police say a motorcycle left the road on the south side of Parker Road and hit a curb near the old Front Page Cafe.

The crash threw Martin Dorton off the motorcycle.

An ambulance took him to an area hospital where he later died.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new law in Arkansas sets requirements for rental properties; will go into effect November 1.
New Arkansas law sets rental property requirements
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
One dead after motorcycle hits curb, goes airborne multiple times
St. Bernards received ten more intensive care unit (ICU) beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients....
State pays $3M for 10 intensive care unit beds at local hospital
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash

Latest News

A magnitude 2.2 quake was measured near Maynard, Ark., on Sept. 1
USGS reports tremor near Maynard, Arkansas overnight
In Marmaduke, the police department received a $50,000 grant to reduce drug abuse in the...
Police handing out pill pods to save kids lives
Dr. Valencia Andrews-Pirtle
Health official warns against Labor Day gatherings
Brown Chapel at Lyon College
MLK Jr. Commission helps Lyon College and Batesville move forward