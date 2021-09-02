Jonesboro man killed in motorcycle crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man died after a morning crash involving his motorcycle.

According to Jonesboro police, the crash happened around 7:35 a.m. at the Parker Road and Shelby Drive intersection.

Police say a motorcycle left the road on the south side of Parker Road and hit a curb near the old Front Page Cafe.

The crash threw Martin Dorton off the motorcycle.

An ambulance took him to an area hospital where he later died.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.