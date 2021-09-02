Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Malden schools announce mask mandate

The Malden R-I School District announced a mask mandate on Thursday, September 2.
The Malden R-I School District announced a mask mandate on Thursday, September 2.(Live 5)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Malden R-I School District announced a mask mandate on Thursday, September 2.

According to the school district on its Facebook page, they made the decision based on a surge of COVID-19 cases and quarantines in the district.

Important Notice from Malden R-I School District.

Posted by Malden R-I School District on Thursday, September 2, 2021

School leaders said they hoped the mandate will be temporary, and once the numbers go down they will revisit the mask mandate and consider going back to mask-free.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new law in Arkansas sets requirements for rental properties; will go into effect November 1.
New Arkansas law sets rental property requirements
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
One dead after motorcycle hits curb, goes airborne multiple times
St. Bernards received ten more intensive care unit (ICU) beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients....
State pays $3M for 10 intensive care unit beds at local hospital
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash

Latest News

A Jonesboro man recently received a life-changing gift, and now he’s hoping to help others...
Kidney transplant recipient hopes to donate unused dialysis supplies
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Hospitalizations were also down 23 on Thursday to 1,290, while 355 people remain on ventilators.
Arkansas reaches 7,000 death toll due to COVID-19
Benjamin Davis, 34, Jonesboro was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to...
Davis pleads guilty to manslaughter in Nix murder, sentenced to prison