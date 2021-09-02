Malden schools announce mask mandate

MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Malden R-I School District announced a mask mandate on Thursday, September 2.

According to the school district on its Facebook page, they made the decision based on a surge of COVID-19 cases and quarantines in the district.

School leaders said they hoped the mandate will be temporary, and once the numbers go down they will revisit the mask mandate and consider going back to mask-free.

