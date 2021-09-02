Energy Alert
MLK Jr. Commission helps Lyon College and Batesville move forward

Brown Chapel at Lyon College
Brown Chapel at Lyon College(KAIT)
By Bradley Brewer
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Wednesday afternoon, leaders from the MLK Commission made the trek from Little Rock to Batesville, to help the city and Lyon College grow from last month’s fallout.

Leaders like Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh and Lyon College interim president Melissa Taverner, met with the director of the MLK Commission DuShun Scarbrough to repair the bridge between the college and the city.

“In essence, we’re, yknow, kind of cleaning up the stain that was left for no reason,” Scarbrough said.

Independence County Judge Robert Griffin was also there and says lines of communication between the city and the college have been reopened.

“The two main things I took away were the need to actively engage with Lyon students with the community, so they get a better view of who we are,” Griffin said. “The second thing is that the lines of communication are clear.”

Scarbrough says he also believes the statements made by former Lyon College president Dr. Joseph King are false.

“There was an article in USA Today that states that Batesville is one of the best cities to live in,” Scarbrough said. “And it appears to me that there’s nothing that’s any type of extraordinary significance that would say something different.”

But, he wants to use this opportunity to push both Lyon and Batesville forward.

“We’re looking at doing and put upon programs to show support within the community,” Scarbrough said. “We’re looking to use this as an opportunity to educate everyone.”

