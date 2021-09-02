Outworking his mama: Baylor QB Bohanon earned his first career start

Energy Alert
Gerry Bohanon has been named Baylor's starting quarterback
By Darby Brown
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After sitting behind Charlie Brewer for the last three seasons, Gerry Bohanon will start his first game as Baylor’s quarterback on Satuday in the Bears’ season opener at Texas State.

Bohanon is the perfect example of hard work paying off.

During the thick of Baylor’s QB competition, coach Dave Aranda said Gerry Bohanon was getting to the football offices so early, he started to ask is he sleeping here?

Gerry didn’t know coach Aranda was telling these stories of their moments at the coffee machine at 6 am.

“I actually didn’t know that. I thought that was a me and him thing. I’d be getting me some coffee early in the morning, that way I would be ready to watch some film,” explained Bohanon.

As it turns out that work ethic, comes from his mom.

“I try to basically outwork my mom every day. She’s doing it, so why can’t I do it? What reason do I have to complain, when I just do football and school, and she’s working to provide for me and my siblings. So I can outwork my mama at least,” said Bohanon.

Bohonon’s running skills have been on display in the past. This offseason he’s focused on his passing game, and believes it’ll show.

“I feel like for me, running was just an ability I was blessed with. I was blessed with some athleticism. But for me, I still play quarterback, like I’m a pass-first guy anyway. But if it opens up and I see a lot of green grass, I’ll be like, ‘That’s a big play I can make with my feet.’”

Bohanon is excited about the playmakers he has around him, and said it’s all about playing as unit and creating opportunities for them.

The team and his family is ready to see what he can do.

“I‘m really excited for him to get the opportunity. He’s been asking everyone for extra tickets for his family since its his first start,” said linebacker Dillon Doyle.

“Oh Dillon said that? My family’s pretty excited about it, so I’m pretty much trying to get a couple of tickets to get some more family members to the game. Get to see some good action this weekend that everybody’s been waiting for,” said Bohanon.

