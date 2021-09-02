Police department completes move to justice complex
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville Police Department hit a huge milestone Wednesday by fully moving into the Justice Complex.
In a Facebook post, the department said this is a “monumental achievement” after almost a century of working downtown in a shared space with the city’s courtroom.
The funding of the complex is credited to the 2017 sales tax.
