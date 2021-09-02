Police department completes move to justice complex

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville Police Department hit a huge milestone Wednesday by fully moving into the Justice Complex.

In a Facebook post, the department said this is a “monumental achievement” after almost a century of working downtown in a shared space with the city’s courtroom.

The Blytheville Police Department has officially relocated all services to 1700 S. Division. Prior to today, only the... Posted by Blytheville Police Dept on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

The funding of the complex is credited to the 2017 sales tax.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.