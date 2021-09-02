Police handing out pill pods to save kids lives

MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) - In Marmaduke, the police department received a $50,000 grant to reduce drug abuse in the community. Police are handing out these pill pods to every house in the city, and they say it’ll help keep children safe.

“We’re seeing kids a lot that get into medicine, and that’s a big thing, and we have seen overdoses. We’ve had several recently,” said Chief of Police Scott Chambers.

Chambers says the pods come at the perfect time. Overdoses have gone up during the pandemic.

“We’ve had, I know, four to five just this past month, and that’s why we feel it’s so important to get these out,” said Chambers.

He says the pill pods are easy to use. You can fit up to eight bottles inside. Each pod comes with its own code. To get your pills out, just put the code on the top lid.

“If you have grandchildren or small children that are in your house, it keeps them safe. Anybody that comes into your house that you don’t know or maybe that family member that you may be concerned about with your medication, it keeps it locked up,” said Chambers.

Chambers is going around town, handing out 530 pods.

“Kids are very curious, and they don’t understand what’s safe and what’s not safe,” said Lana Bridges.

Bridges babysits her eleven grandchildren and says their safety is her top priority.

“As much as you think that a medicine bottle is childproof, they can get into things and have done that before. This would just be an added precaution,” said Bridges.

Chambers says they’re using the rest of the grant money to start drug education classes, buy equipment for their D.A.R.E. officer, and put out a drug drop-off box that will be ready to use by October.

The money came from a Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Site-based Program (COAP) grant from the Arkansas Department of Finance.

Chambers encourages other sheriffs and police chiefs to apply.

