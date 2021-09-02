Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police handing out pill pods to save kids lives

By Hannah Campbell
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) - In Marmaduke, the police department received a $50,000 grant to reduce drug abuse in the community. Police are handing out these pill pods to every house in the city, and they say it’ll help keep children safe.

“We’re seeing kids a lot that get into medicine, and that’s a big thing, and we have seen overdoses. We’ve had several recently,” said Chief of Police Scott Chambers.

Chambers says the pods come at the perfect time. Overdoses have gone up during the pandemic.

“We’ve had, I know, four to five just this past month, and that’s why we feel it’s so important to get these out,” said Chambers.

He says the pill pods are easy to use. You can fit up to eight bottles inside. Each pod comes with its own code. To get your pills out, just put the code on the top lid.

“If you have grandchildren or small children that are in your house, it keeps them safe. Anybody that comes into your house that you don’t know or maybe that family member that you may be concerned about with your medication, it keeps it locked up,” said Chambers.

Chambers is going around town, handing out 530 pods.

“Kids are very curious, and they don’t understand what’s safe and what’s not safe,” said Lana Bridges.

Bridges babysits her eleven grandchildren and says their safety is her top priority.

“As much as you think that a medicine bottle is childproof, they can get into things and have done that before. This would just be an added precaution,” said Bridges.

Chambers says they’re using the rest of the grant money to start drug education classes, buy equipment for their D.A.R.E. officer, and put out a drug drop-off box that will be ready to use by October.

The money came from a Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Site-based Program (COAP) grant from the Arkansas Department of Finance.

Chambers encourages other sheriffs and police chiefs to apply.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new law in Arkansas sets requirements for rental properties; will go into effect November 1.
New Arkansas law sets rental property requirements
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
COVID-19 impacts slate of NEA high school football games on Sept. 3
One dead after motorcycle hits curb, goes airborne multiple times
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, 2 missing Texas children found

Latest News

Dr. Valencia Andrews-Pirtle
Health official warns against Labor Day gatherings
Brown Chapel at Lyon College
MLK Jr. Commission helps Lyon College and Batesville move forward
Federal authorities are looking into a disturbing case where young children may be possessing...
Federal authorities investigate sharing of child porn, bestiality images among children
A new program that will provide cities and counties with body cameras, bulletproof vests and...
AG Rutledge sets aside $500,000 for law enforcement safety, training