Red Wolf Express provides transportation for A-State game

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When Central Arkansas rolls into Jonesboro for Saturday’s game against A-State, the Red Wolf Express will be rolling through town.

For those who don’t want the hassle of stadium parking, park downtown and ride the JET Red Wolf Express.

The shuttle buses will take passengers Centennial Bank Stadium.

Red Wolf Express Ready for a New Season The JET Red Wolf Express, Jonesboro’s city-provided bus service to Arkansas... Posted by City of Jonesboro, AR - Government on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Prices are $2.50 for adults, $1.80 for students with current ID, and $1.20 for senior adults (65 or over)/disabled/veterans/kids 6-18. Children under six ride free.

JET buses will leave from the Cate-Church parking lot at 4 p.m. every 20 minutes and from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every 15 minutes.

JET will provide return service to the downtown area every 30 minutes, starting at the beginning of the third quarter.

The final bus will depart the stadium 20 minutes after the end of the game.

