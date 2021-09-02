Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Red Wolf Express provides transportation for A-State game

For those who don't want the hassle of stadium parking, park downtown and ride the JET Red Wolf...
For those who don't want the hassle of stadium parking, park downtown and ride the JET Red Wolf Express.(City of Jonesboro)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When Central Arkansas rolls into Jonesboro for Saturday’s game against A-State, the Red Wolf Express will be rolling through town.

For those who don’t want the hassle of stadium parking, park downtown and ride the JET Red Wolf Express.

The shuttle buses will take passengers Centennial Bank Stadium.

Red Wolf Express Ready for a New Season The JET Red Wolf Express, Jonesboro’s city-provided bus service to Arkansas...

Posted by City of Jonesboro, AR - Government on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Prices are $2.50 for adults, $1.80 for students with current ID, and $1.20 for senior adults (65 or over)/disabled/veterans/kids 6-18. Children under six ride free.

JET buses will leave from the Cate-Church parking lot at 4 p.m. every 20 minutes and from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every 15 minutes.

JET will provide return service to the downtown area every 30 minutes, starting at the beginning of the third quarter.

The final bus will depart the stadium 20 minutes after the end of the game.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new law in Arkansas sets requirements for rental properties; will go into effect November 1.
New Arkansas law sets rental property requirements
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
COVID-19 impacts slate of NEA high school football games on Sept. 3
One dead after motorcycle hits curb, goes airborne multiple times
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, 2 missing Texas children found

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Louisiana lawmakers discuss Ida recovery
“Complete areas of devastation” - Reps. Carter and Scalise assess Ida damage as recovery continues
New system sends caller to a translator in seconds
Jonesboro E911 working on system to eliminate language barrier between dispatchers, public
Adante Brown, 20, of Jonesboro was arrested Aug. 30 on suspicion of possession of firearms by...
Shots heard leads to man’s arrest; $150,000 bond set in case