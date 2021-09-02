Sen. Boozman visits Region 8 during annual agriculture tour

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Wednesday, Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.) made a few stops in Jonesboro, part of his annual agriculture tour.

Boozman says his goal is to learn from farmers and address their challenges.

“What we’re working on is trying to get technology out. We’re really blessed with increased technology you can produce things more efficiently. That’s good for our land, good for our air, good for our water,” said Boozman.

Boozman says that conservation is essential, and they’re working on improving that.

One of the stops was at Delta Peanut. Boozman was there for its opening in 2019 and said it has grown and become a financial asset for the community.

“We’re in a situation where we’re value-adding to the crop, so because of that, the farmers will have more dollars in their pockets, and those dollars will go into the local communities. That’s good for everybody,” said Boozman.

He says that agriculture accounts for 85-90 percent of rural Arkansas’s economy, so it’s very important to him to take farmers’ concerns back to Washington.

