USGS reports tremor near Maynard, Arkansas overnight
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MAYNARD, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey said a quake that struck near Maynard was minor, at depth of 22.2 kilometers (13.8 miles).
The magnitude 2.2 earthquake struck at 7:56 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.
The USGS said it was centered about 6.2 miles west of Maynard or approximately 50 miles northwest of Jonesboro.
Did you feel it? If so, report it to the USGS here »
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.