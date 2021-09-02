USGS reports tremor near Maynard, Arkansas overnight

MAYNARD, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey said a quake that struck near Maynard was minor, at depth of 22.2 kilometers (13.8 miles).

Location of 2.2M tremor near Maynard as seen in the StormTeam weather app. (KAIT)

The magnitude 2.2 earthquake struck at 7:56 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The USGS said it was centered about 6.2 miles west of Maynard or approximately 50 miles northwest of Jonesboro.

Did you feel it?

