What you need to know: Sept. 2

Meteorologist Zach Holder with your complete forecast for Thursday.
Meteorologist Zach Holder with your complete forecast for Thursday.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A hint of fall is in the air for your Thursday morning with lower humidity and milder temperatures.

Meteorologist Zach Holder will have your morning commute and school day forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A deeply divided Supreme Court is allowing a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in force.

Leaders from the MLK Commission paid a visit to Batesville to help the city and Lyon College reconnect from last month’s fallout.

Arkansas’ senior U.S. Senator toured Region 8 agri-businesses to address their current challenges.

The police department completes a move to a new facility in Blytheville.

And how is snake venom and COVID possibly connected?

Adam Jones and Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

