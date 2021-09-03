Energy Alert
Bald eagle suffering from lead poisoning in southeast Mo. to be released

This sick eagle was brought to Skyview Animal Clinic from the Mingo National Wildlife Refuge,...
This sick eagle was brought to Skyview Animal Clinic from the Mingo National Wildlife Refuge, then taken to Watkins Wildlife Rehab will soon fly free.(Kelly Manley/Skyview Animal Clinic)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SEDGEWICKVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A bald eagle found at the Mingo National Wildlife Refuge on the ground, weak and unable to fly in March will soon fly free.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FSW) announced the eagle has been rehabilitated and will be released at the refuge, located near Puxico, on Saturday, September 4.

John Watkins, of Watkins Wildlife Rehab, will have the honor of releasing the bird.

Conservation agents found the female eagle in a field at on March 2.

They said the eagle tried to hop away, but did not fly. The conservation agents were able to pick her up and take her to the Skyview Animal Clinic in Cape Girardeau for a medical evaluation.

Veterinarian Technician Kelly Manley said a physical exam showed that the mature bird did not have any apparent injuries.

Two days later, the eagle was transported to Watkins for further care.

Because eagle remained in poor condition, Manley conducted a lead poisoning test and found that the eagle had a moderately high concentration of lead in its blood.

According to FWS, rehabilitation professionals then used chelation therapy, a series of injections, to help remove the lead from further being absorbed by the sickened eagle.

For six months staff at Watkins continued to work with the eagle as it regained strength and its ability to fly and function independently.

This isn’t the first sick eagle to be brought to the wildlife rehabilitation center this past winter.

According to Watkins, someone found a female bald eagle in February in Dexter acting the same strange way as the one found at Mingo.

Unfortunately, this eagle did not survive.

Watkins said had extremely high levels of lead toxicity and even after weeks of treatment she could not pull through.

FWS said bald eagles can ingest lead in several ways, but the most common is from lead fishing tackle and lead ammunition fragments the come from field dressed deer.

