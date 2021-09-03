Energy Alert
City receives grants to improve quality of life

By Hannah Campbell
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Trumann received grants to improve infrastructure. Mayor Barbara Lewallen says they’re trying to improve the quality of life for their growing city.

They received $300,000 to resurface roads from the Street Aid Financial Program, improving Pecan Grove, Meadows, Speedway, and West Main roads.

Lewallen says the repaving is much needed after the winter weather.

“A lot of wet weather we had all that snow and ice, and it does a lot of damage to the roads, so keeping the city up takes a lot of time, a lot of work, and a lot of money, so we’re working on it,” said Lewallen.

The fire department received over $6,000 in grants from businesses to purchase equipment for live-fire training.

They’re also working on replacing street lights along Hwy. 463 to improve visibility for drivers and make it safer for pedestrians.

